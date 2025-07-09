ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 746

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write an abandoned poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, write an abandoned poem. I've abandoned many poems over the years, but I've also written many poems with abandon. Some people abandon ideas, interests, hope, and despair. Other people have abandoned relationships, hometowns, and so many other people, places, and things. Many people abandon their homes throughout the year to take vacations (so don't forget that it's sometimes possible to return to the things we briefly abandon).

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at an Abandoned Poem:

“perfect,” by Robert Lee Brewer

each evening, i admit i can't
be perfect; i find that i must
abandon that ideal; but then,

i abandon my sound logic
each morning, imagining i
can be something impossible.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

