Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 746

For this week's prompt, write an abandoned poem. I've abandoned many poems over the years, but I've also written many poems with abandon. Some people abandon ideas, interests, hope, and despair. Other people have abandoned relationships, hometowns, and so many other people, places, and things. Many people abandon their homes throughout the year to take vacations (so don't forget that it's sometimes possible to return to the things we briefly abandon).

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

*****

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Abandoned Poem: