Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 743
Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a summer poem.
For this week's prompt, write a summer poem. The summer solstice is on Saturday, but it's felt like summer in the Atlanta area for a while now. So let's write about swimming pools, sunburns, baseball, AC, lawn maintenance, road trips, and more.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
Here’s my attempt at a Summer Poem:
“In the South,” by Robert Lee Brewer
In the South
in summer,
the early birds
wander out
a little later
each morning,
because the worms
take their sweet tea time
measuring days
by each early
afternoon
thunderstorm
blowing up
and out
and anyway
there will always
be another.