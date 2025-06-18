ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 743

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a summer poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, write a summer poem. The summer solstice is on Saturday, but it's felt like summer in the Atlanta area for a while now. So let's write about swimming pools, sunburns, baseball, AC, lawn maintenance, road trips, and more.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Summer Poem:

“In the South,” by Robert Lee Brewer

In the South
in summer,
the early birds
wander out
a little later
each morning,
because the worms
take their sweet tea time
measuring days
by each early
afternoon
thunderstorm
blowing up
and out
and anyway
there will always
be another.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
