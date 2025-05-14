ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 738

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a sleep poem.

For this week's prompt, write a sleep poem. Of course, poems that involve dreams would fall into this category as would poems about feeling sleepy and/or actually sleeping. Waking up poems would work. Also, poems that use sleep as a metaphor are fair game. Poem as you will.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Here’s my attempt at a Sleep Poem:

“blanket statements,” by Robert Lee Brewer

Wander with me through the streets
of excess thinking; I'm dreaming to
know when the world will start waking,
ending its sleep and taking seriously
all the unclothed rulers moving away
from the common sense we're seeing.

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

