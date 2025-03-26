ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 736

Find your weekly Wednesday Poetry Prompt, the final one before the 2025 April PAD Challenge. This week, write a Keep Blank poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

This is the final Wednesday Poetry Prompt until May, because we'll be writing poems every day of April starting on April 1. Hope you're ready for the 2025 April PAD Challenge!

For this week's prompt, take the phrase "Keep (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Keep Your Head Up," "Keep It Like a Secret," "Keep Sake," and/or "Keep Out of My Room."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Keep Blank Poem:

“Keep Away,” by Robert Lee Brewer

There are so many better poems
to dissect and analyze;
let this one merely be
what it was always meant to be,
whether in the sun or rain,
outdoors or hidden in the deep
recesses of an ancient library
waiting patiently for a new friend
to find it and listen to the words
bending softly like whisper
no one was meant to hear.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

