Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 736

This is the final Wednesday Poetry Prompt until May, because we'll be writing poems every day of April starting on April 1. Hope you're ready for the 2025 April PAD Challenge!

For this week's prompt, take the phrase "Keep (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Keep Your Head Up," "Keep It Like a Secret," "Keep Sake," and/or "Keep Out of My Room."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Keep Blank Poem: