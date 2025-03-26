Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 736
Find your weekly Wednesday Poetry Prompt, the final one before the 2025 April PAD Challenge. This week, write a Keep Blank poem.
This is the final Wednesday Poetry Prompt until May, because we'll be writing poems every day of April starting on April 1. Hope you're ready for the 2025 April PAD Challenge!
For this week's prompt, take the phrase "Keep (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Keep Your Head Up," "Keep It Like a Secret," "Keep Sake," and/or "Keep Out of My Room."
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Keep Blank Poem:
“Keep Away,” by Robert Lee Brewer
There are so many better poems
to dissect and analyze;
let this one merely be
what it was always meant to be,
whether in the sun or rain,
outdoors or hidden in the deep
recesses of an ancient library
waiting patiently for a new friend
to find it and listen to the words
bending softly like whisper
no one was meant to hear.
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of 40 Plot Twist Prompts for Writers: Writing Ideas for Bending Stories in New Directions, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.