Emily Listfield: Teenagers Are Among the World’s Most Mysterious People

Emily Listfield is the author of seven previous novels, including a New York Times Notable Book of the Year. Her books have been published in numerous foreign countries. She is the former editor-in-chief of Fitness magazine and executive editor of Parade's HealthyStyle. Her writing appears frequently in Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Allure, the New York Times, and numerous other national publications. She was a co-founder of the relationship advice app, Jyst. She lives in New York City, where she raised her daughter. Learn more at EmilyListfield.com, and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Emily Listfield | Photo by Lindsey Bell

In this interview, Emily discusses the dual appeal of her new mystery novel, Reasons to Lie, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Emily Listfield

Literary agent: Valerie Frankel, Aevitas Creative Management

Book title: Reasons to Lie

Publisher: Thomas & Mercer

Release date: February 24, 2026

Genre/category: Mystery/Thriller

Previous titles by the author: Best Intentions, Waiting to Surface, The Last Good Night, Acts of Love, Variations in the Night, Slightly Like Strangers, It Was Gonna Be Like Paris

Elevator pitch: When a teenage student from Manhattan’s elite Dearborn Academy dies on a class trip, three mothers must face the darkest secrets lurking beneath the surface of their lifestyles, their friendships, their children, and themselves. As the investigation turns to murder, it becomes clear that everyone—the women, their kids, and the school itself—is hiding something. Each of the women must decide how far they will go to protect their loved ones, even if it means betraying each other.

What prompted you to write this book?

I’ve always been curious about how well you can truly know another person. My past novels focused largely on how well you can know a romantic partner. This time I wanted to write about how well you actually know your own children. As mother, I realized teenagers are among the world’s most mysterious people. They all harbor secrets. And they all lie. Because female friendships are core to my life and the lives of so many women, I chose to explore this from the points of view of three women and best friends. The question became what happens when you no longer know if you can trust your own children or your friends—because you may not know them at all. And they may not truly know you, either.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

It took years! The core idea remained the same: What happens when three mothers don’t know if their kids are guilty of murder and must decide how far they will go to protect them. How I told the story changed radically through many revisions. At one point, I tried to write the novel in the kids’ voices. While Reasons to Lie will appeal to teenagers, I realized I didn’t want to write a YA book but focus rather on the challenges of parenthood and adult friendship. That’s why I rewrote the book from the women’s point of view, initially each in the third person. Finally, I switched to writing all three women’s points of view in the first person. That made it so much more immediate and fun to write—and to read.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

The question of genre came up frequently in the book’s journey from manuscript to sale. I sensed while writing Reasons to Lie that it would straddle two genres; “women’s fiction” and “mystery/thriller” but in my mind I didn’t plant it firmly in one versus the other. Along the way, I switched agents (with best wishes on all fronts!) My first agent wanted me to concentrate on the women’s relationships with each other; my second (and current) agent saw the murder as key. In the end, the novel sold to Thomas & Mercer, which focuses on mysteries and thrillers—and we worked together to maintain that focus. In my first conversation with my editor, though, she said that what one of the things she loved about the book was the way it had that dual appeal.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I honestly didn’t know what each of the teenager’s secret was until midway through the writing process. It’s always fascinating when characters reveal themselves to you. You put the pieces in motion and wait to see what happens.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope that readers will finish the book and question how well they know their friends and, if they are parents, their own kids. Because everyone has secrets. If this spurs more open conversations, that would be terrific. Readers will also confront the question of whether lying is ever justified—and what lies they would be willing to tell.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?