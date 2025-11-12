ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Nov/Dec 2025 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

The Trouble With “Client-Less” Copywriting

Career freelance writer and copywriter Robert W. Bly discusses the concept of “client-less” copywriting and how it can be problematic.

Robert W. Bly
Robert W. Bly

My esteemed colleague, the multi-talented Ben Settle, calls himself a “client-less” copywriter—a term which, I think, Ben himself may have coined. As a traditional freelance copywriter, I write copy to order for a variety of clients, marketing a variety of products and services. As a client-less copywriter, Ben writes copy primarily for himself, to sell his own products and services, for his own businesses; he does seem to have partners in these, by the way, though you needn’t. He is his own client.

(How to Build a Sales Funnel.)

Of course, the two are not mutually exclusive. You can do both: write for clients and also sell your own products. But even those of us who do both have one activity as primary and the other as secondary. For me, my core business, for more than 45 years, has been firmly as a fee-based “contract” copywriter. The main reason for my preference is that for me, in writing, variety is the spice of life.

During my almost half a century career as a traditional freelance copywriter, I have written thousands of promotions in a wide variety of media and marketing channels—everything from magazine ads and direct mail, to white papers and brochures, to websites and landing pages, to online ads and email.

I also absolutely love to learn, and then to write about what I have learned studying a variety of different products, services, technologies, markets, and industries—from telecommunications and computers, to insurance and banking, to stock investing and options trading, to dietary supplements and stem cell therapy—and many more.

For instance, last year I was hired to write copy about a product called a desalter. It removes salt from crude streams being fed into oil refineries. I was fascinated because I love learning, and I learned three things I had not known before, even though I had been writing about hydrocarbon processing on and off for decades. First, crude oil has a high salt content, which interested and surprised me. Second, too much salt in crude feed causes two major problems in the refinery: It fouls the distillation columns, and it also corrodes the metal in the towers and their internal components. Third, desalters use a clever and innovative method that involves running the crude through an electrified metal grid that causes the harmful salt to precipitate out of the oil.

With my BS degree in chemical engineering, I am a tech geek, and so I love this stuff. I know that to non-engineers it may seem as dull as dishwater. But it need not be. For as Joseph Kelly, Eisenhower’s speechwriter once wrote, “There is a kernel of interest in everything made by man or God.”

As a copywriter, it is my job and my joy to discover that kernel of interest and use it to create scintillating copy that gets the reader to sit up, take notice, and read the ad—and motivate a percentage of those readers to order the product. Some client-less copywriters also produce and sell a variety of different products, so they too are always learning and keeping things fresh.

The one type of copywriter I never want to be is a client-less copywriter, or even one with clients, who writes about nothing else other than to sell online courses in copywriting and digital marketing. Yet I know many who thrive on it; different strokes for different folks, I suppose.

copywriting
Robert W. Bly
Robert W. BlyAuthor
Robert W. Bly is a freelance copywriter with 4+ decades of experience. McGraw- Hill calls Bob "America's top copywriter." He has written copy for more than 100 clients including IBM, AT&T, Forbes, and AARP. Bob is the author of over 100 books including The Copywriter's Handbook (St. Martin’s). His website is bly.com.
Related Stories
Cover of Writer's Yearbook 2026
Be InspiredCover Reveal: Writer’s Yearbook 2026Amy Jones
Querying With One Manuscript, Going on Submission With Another, by Rona Wang
Submissions & ProposalsQuerying With One Manuscript, Going on Submission With AnotherRona Wang
Finding Success in Self-Publishing, by Leigh M. Hall
Self-PublishingFinding Success in Self-PublishingLeigh M. Hall
Breaking Out: Rachel Runya Katz
InterviewsBreaking Out: Rachel Runya KatzMoriah Richard
Of Cliffs and Wings: An Author's Journey From Indie to Traditional Publishing, by H. Leighton Dickson
Self-PublishingOf Cliffs and Wings: An Author’s Journey From Indie to Traditional PublishingH. Leighton Dickson
Successful Queries: Andrianna deLone, Tia Ikemoto, and "Town & Country," by Brian Schaefer
Write My QuerySuccessful Queries: Andrianna deLone, Tia Ikemoto, and “Town & Country,” by Brian SchaeferGuest Column

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;