Publishing Is an Endurance Sport: What Elite Athletes Can Teach Writers About Publishing

If you want to survive the publishing industry, you need the mindset of an elite athlete. Not someone treating writing as a hobby. Not someone waiting for a lucky break. I’m talking about discipline, preparation, and showing up long after the excitement fades and results are still out of sight. Publishing isn’t a sprint, it’s an endurance sport.

Before I became a children’s author, I was a serious athlete. I earned a Junior Olympic gold medal in platform diving at age nine, competed at an elite level in soccer and field hockey, became Virginia’s State Player of the Year, and signed as a top recruit to play at the University of Virginia. But my path wasn’t linear. A severe injury, a redshirted year, and a coaching change meant I never got the chance to play. It was devastating, but it taught me lessons I carry today—train hard, do your work in the background, stay in your lane, and invest your energy in people who lift you up—lessons I now emphasize to my children.

After college, I spent years guiding teens and adults through sailing and scuba diving adventures around the world. In every role—athlete, coach, captain, instructor—I saw the power of helping others recognize their strengths, develop a growth mindset, and pursue goals with discipline and confidence. Living and working on the water also gave me decades of material: moments, observations, and stories that naturally shaped my writing and inspired my books about sustainability and ocean stewardship.

Publishing combines everything I love: high-level intensity, strategy, craft, community, and the thrill of shaping content for the next generation. In many ways, it felt like coming home.

When Preparation Meets Opportunity

One moment from my publishing journey captures this athletic mindset perfectly. Last summer, I attended a webinar hosted by my agency at the time. An editor from a major publishing house detailed the types of projects her imprint was seeking. I listened intently, taking notes, studying her wish list, and thinking strategically about which of my ideas might fit.

Near the end, she asked, “Does anyone have an idea that might fit what I’m looking for?”

Silence. Dozens of writers sat quietly. But an athletic lesson came to mind: You miss every shot you don’t take. I raised my hand and pitched. The editor lit up. That conversation led to follow-ups, an in-person meeting in New York, multiple manuscript requests, and ultimately an acquisition with Simon & Schuster five months later. The opportunity wasn’t luck, it was preparation meeting courage.

Here are five lessons from elite athletics that can help writers build lasting careers.

Five Lessons From Elite Athletics That Can Help Writers Build Lasting Careers

1. Train Like a Professional

Athletes don’t wait for a championship invitation, they prepare daily. Writers should do the same. Beyond writing pages, study the industry. Read deal announcements in Publishers Weekly, note which agents and editors are acquiring work in your category, and observe trends. Editors are like coaches selecting players for a lineup: Know what they’re looking for and position yourself to be on their team when opportunity strikes.

2. Relationships Matter

Writing is solitary; publishing is not. Like sports, your skill is your responsibility, but your career thrives through connections. Conferences, workshops, and writing communities are your “team-building” opportunities, places to meet editors, agents, and writers who can challenge and support you. Approach networking with curiosity, not constant pitching. The relationships you build today may open doors years from now.

3. Be Ready—and Take the Shot

Opportunities rarely give warning. Pitch requests, conference conversations, and editor inquiries are few and far between. Be prepared with manuscripts, outlines, and hooks so that when the moment arrives, you can step up. Preparation, paired with courage, often matters more than raw talent.

4. Communicate Like a Team Player

Pitching is like executing a special play: Clarity, precision, and adaptability are critical. Editors hear hundreds of ideas; the ones that stand out are immediately understood and visualized. Practice your “plays” so you can pivot under pressure and make game-time decisions with confidence.

5. Keep Planting Seeds

Athletic success comes from consistent effort across seasons and leagues. Writers must do the same: Attend SCBWI events, join workshops like those offered by INKED VOICES, Writing Workshops, or Writing Barn, and engage with multiple communities. Each environment offers fresh perspectives, different “coaches,” and new challenges. Keep writing, submitting, and learning—eventually, the right opportunity will align with your preparation.

Mentorship and Perspective

Over time, I’ve also been drawn to helping other writers navigate their own creative calling. I’ve coached high school teams, led leadership training, and taught sailing and scuba diving around the world. Guiding people to recognize their strengths and pursue goals with discipline is deeply rewarding work.

Through my studio, The Island Writer: Saltcraft Editorial, I mentor authors at every stage of the publishing journey. My approach blends high-level editorial guidance with strategic mentorship, helping writers clarify their stories, strengthen their craft, and position their work for the publishing world.

One simple question guides my work: Why are you the one to tell this story?

Writing from lived experience creates authenticity. A small moment can grow into something much larger, a story, a message, even a movement.

Many of my own books are inspired by the ocean and environmental stewardship, and today I speak nationally about ocean activism and empowering young readers. Children’s books spark curiosity, inspire conversation, and remind us that even the smallest voices can make waves.

Helping stories find their way into the world, and into the hands of young readers, is work that makes the long miles of the publishing journey worthwhile.

Takeaways: What Writers Can Learn From Elite Athletes

Prepare relentlessly: Train daily, study the field, and understand what editors and agents are seeking.

Train daily, study the field, and understand what editors and agents are seeking. Build your team: Cultivate relationships and surround yourself with supportive collaborators.

Cultivate relationships and surround yourself with supportive collaborators. Seize opportunity: Be ready so when the moment comes, you can take the shot.

Be ready so when the moment comes, you can take the shot. Communicate effectively: Learn your pitch, stay flexible, and make confident decisions in real time.

Learn your pitch, stay flexible, and make confident decisions in real time. Keep planting seeds: Attend workshops, submit work, and keep exposing yourself to new ideas and experiences.

Publishing is an endurance sport. With preparation, resilience, and a commitment to growth, for yourself and for others, you can build a career that inspires readers and creates meaningful impact.

Check out Blair Northen Williamson's The Ocean Protectors here: