Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Since we’re all staying inside, let’s celebrate the holiday with a writing prompt.
Creative Writing Prompt: Seeing Green
Write a scene that includes the color green, literally or figuratively. Is your character wearing a green dress? Does someone feel envious? Are they recycling?
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Interesting last month or so here in Wyoming. We were busy getting ready for April 24&25 WyoPoets annual workshop, my husband was Chair and I did PR etc., etc., etc., so some things, like writing here, got put aside. Then, wouldn’t you know it, things changed, no workshop, no eating out, no rec center (I was meaning to go!). Guess I’ll have to start writing again. Husband suggested an email prompt for our writing group: first job. I think Marge and Arlee are appropriate for times like these.
“Arlee?” Marge called from the second best guest room where she’d been spending time the past two days.
“Yes, Dear,” he replied as he pressed the mute function on the remote. “Need something from the closet shelf?”
“Uh, no, just want to show you something, some things.”
Reluctantly Arlee put the remote on the lamp table and pushed his recliner upright with a sigh. Warriors aren’t going to win this game no matter how many times I watch it, he thought.
Arlee had been avoiding Marge’s project since hauling down boxes and tote bags and old suitcases, now he stood at the doorway, amazed at the stacks of magazines, file folders, clothes, and smaller boxes and bags that covered the bed and much of the floor.
“Dear?” He started, then stopped, after nearly fifty years of marriage it was often better not to ask.
“Yes, I know,” Marge said, and she usually did. “I surprised myself at how much we’d tucked away.” Arlee did not comment on the ‘we.’ “I decided since we were advised not to go out I’d tackle some decluttering.”
“I thought you were going to start in the kitchen.” He didn’t want her to think he hadn’t been listening, that he was still focused on the NBA situation, not paying attention to her dilemmas.
“I did, but still couldn’t get all the plastic lids to match the plastic containers.” She started shifting a pile of small, bulky grocery bags. “Besides, if we don’t make it through this virus thing—“
“Oh, Marge, don’t say that,” Arlee gasped. “Don’t ever say that.”
“Well, it will be soon for us, no matter the cause.” She peered into a Safeway bag. “Not what I wanted to show you, but…” She pulled out something red and handed it to him. “Remember that summer before we got married and I worked as a waitress to save for the wedding?”
“I do! You said it was the first job you got all on your own.” He unfolded the cloth and shook out the frilly half apron, slipped his hand into the deep pocket. “This is where you kept your tips.”
“Oh, Arlee, you do remember. I’d sneak into the bathroom and count the money between customers.”
“Couldn’t do that nowadays, all on credit.” Arlee handed the apron back. “And, you kept this nearly half a century.” He shook his head, didn’t seem all that long ago.
“That’s what I mean. All this stuff the children will never know what to do about. I suppose I thought one day I’d explain the importance of some items, why I kept them. But, now…”
“Marge, don’t let this get you down, things’ll get better, folks will get well, Grandson Nathan will be able to visit,” he said. NBA will play again, he prayed. “Now, what did you call me in for?”
“Here it is!” She reached into another bag, pulled out a large white round button with green lettering. “Remember this?”
“KISS ME I’M IRISH,” he read aloud, remembered and did as requested.
The Green Hornet was getting old. He didn’t even bother with his alter ego anymore. He just wore the mask and walked around town, eager to save the world. But the world, it seemed, didn’t need saving.
“Hey Greeny,” a boy from a group of kids shouted. “Did you change your diaper yet today?”
The others laughed and the Green Hornet walked by, pretending not to hear. He adjusted his mask and made his way to Kato’s house.
Kato was doing yoga in front of the TV. He was still pretty limber for an old man, but karate, these days, was out of the question.
“I need your help, Kato.”
“What is it, Britt?”
The Green Hornet cringed at the use of his real name. “It’s the syndicate. They’re at it again.”
“What now?” Kato said, rolling his eyes.
“Put on your mask. We have crime to fight.”
“Look, Britt, you have to let it go. Is it those kids again?”
The Green Hornet hesitated. “No, it’s the syndicate. The world is in danger.”
“We can’t save the world anymore. That’s a young man’s game.”
“If you won’t help me, I’ll do it myself.”
“Just go home, Britt. We can’t rough up a bunch of kids.”
The Green Hornet marched down the street, saddened by Kato’s betrayal. He adjusted his mask and cracked his oversize knuckles. There were now a dozen kids milling on the corner. He tried to form a plan but his mind kept wandering. Sighing, the Green Hornet turned and went home.
Poor Green Hornet. I hope folks aren’t hoarding masks like his.
Characters are well developed, liked the yoga, loved the dialogue. I’ve missed reading your stories.
Evelyn stepped from her building’s front door into the early morning spring rain. The steady drumming of rain against her windows had woken her, and now she was outside to feel its freshness, hoping for a cleansing of feelings she wasn’t sure of. The rain jacket, bright green and David’s favorite, still had his lingering scent, a curious mixture of sandalwood and body musk, combining to form the image of the man she longed for. Every time she put it on, in an attempt to conjure him back from death, she cried. She fell asleep in it, wore it around her house. It had become her constant companion.
Her world narrowed to what she could see beyond the jacket’s hood. A steady river of rainwater and garbage flowing in the street gutter. The metal grates surrounding her street’s trees, looking strangely fresh in their wetness. She walked, hearing the drops of water strike her jacket, providing a steady soundtrack to her steps. She remembered walking these streets with him, hand in hand, laughing, admiring the trees when their leaves began to turn the burnt colors of fall and rejoicing when they grew back, green and full, in the spring. There was no more joy in that anymore.
Instead of the fullness of spring, she felt the lingering emptiness of barren winter. The world took on a gray scale that she could not escape, all color draining from the world. Everything looked like the color of cinder and ash. No life.
She stopped at the bench he had asked her to marry him and join her life with his. The bench looked ordinary, like so many other park and city benches, painted a dull, forest green, chipped and worn. But to her it was their bench. She sat, crying, her tears mixing with the rain and stared at the ground, head in her hands. Staring at the ground, she noticed something that she hadn’t seen before, despite the many times they shared this bench. Sprouting from the wet soil was a cluster of shamrocks, spreading across the ground. She moved her hand across them, gently, wondering why she hadn’t seen them before. David’s here, she thought. In this place, at this bench, he is here.
This was a good description of grief and heartache. Well done.
Very nicely done. Good descriptions. Lovely ending. The first sentence in second paragraph was perfect.