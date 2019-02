Write a story or scene using at least three words from each list. (You will be awarded with bonus imaginary internet points if you can use more.)

ADJECTIVES

cryptic

imaginative

vulgar

elegant

cautious

extraordinary

pretentious

intact

lush VERBS

crumple

bark

undulate

imagine

hover

advance

jostle

reverberate

transfigure NOUNS

laptop

olive

poison

magnifying glass

phobia

train

explosion

thumb

Bill Murray

Post your response in the comments in 500 words or fewer.

