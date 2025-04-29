ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

DoorDash Dumped

Every writer needs a little inspiration once in a while. For today’s prompt, write about waht would cause a DoorDasher to abandon the job.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard
Photo by Griffin Wooldridge on Unsplash

For today’s prompt, write about waht would cause a DoorDasher to abandon the job.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

creative writing promptcreative writing promptsFlash Fiction Promptonline writing promptsPicture PromptspromptPromptsprompts for writersStory PromptTuesday Writing Promptweekly writing promptwriting prompt
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor

Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. 

Learn more about Moriah on her personal website.

Related Stories
Nana Malone: You Are the Captain of Your Own Ship
RomanceNana Malone: You Are the Captain of Your Own ShipRobert Lee Brewer
A Recipe for Building a Cookbook Platform | Lisa Howard
Build My PlatformA Recipe for Building a Cookbook PlatformLisa Howard
Kate Messner: On Writing About the Many Masks of Grief
Children'sKate Messner: On Writing About the Many Masks of GriefRobert Lee Brewer
From Ordinary to Extraordinary | Ryan G. Van Cleave
Creative Nonfiction WritingFrom Ordinary to ExtraordinaryRyan G. Van Cleave
Cutter Wood: Find the Thing No One Wants To Talk About
Write Better NonfictionCutter Wood: Find the Thing No One Wants To Talk AboutRobert Lee Brewer
A Conversation With Eric LaRocca on Writing Dark, Troubled Protagonists (Killer Writers), by Clay Stafford
HorrorA Conversation With Eric LaRocca on Writing Dark, Troubled Protagonists (Killer Writers)Clay Stafford

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;