Brigette Barrager: Take Inspiration From Your Experiences

Brigette Barrager is the New York Times bestselling illustrator of the Uni the Unicorn books and the author-illustrator of Vlad the Rad, Welcome, Flower Child, and Harmony & Echo, as well as the illustrator of numerous other picture books. She graduated from California Institute of the Arts with a BFA in character animation. She likes tea and books and hates when people's toes hang over the edges of their sandals. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, their twin daughters, a dog, and a cat. Follow her on Instagram.

In this interview, Brigette discusses writing her nighttime picture book, Whooo Is Still Awake?, the added effort of simplistic writing, and more.

Name: Brigette Barrager

Literary agent: Jennifer Laughran at Andrea Brown Literary

Book title: Whooo Is Still Awake?

Publisher: Random House Studio

Release date: December 9, 2025

Genre/category: Picture Book

Previous titles: Twelve Dancing Princesses, Vlad the Rad, Welcome Flower Child

Elevator pitch: Flip the script on bedtime and see who stays up all night! Two owls venture out into the moonlit sky to discover WHOOO else is still awake when the stars are out and we’re all in our beds.

What prompted you to write this book?

I had twins in 2021, and since then I’ve read innumerable books to them at bedtime. I noticed that the ones we returned to over and over were those that had a harmonious, soothing rhyme scheme and visual simplicity that was charming to both tired kid and tired parent. Titles like Goodnight Moon and Each Peach Pear Plum became our favorites. The page turns are quick, so no one loses focus. Reading the words aloud becomes like a lullaby. I wanted to create a story with that tranquil quality, that also made a nod to my twins (thus the two owls).

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I first had the idea to do a nighttime book in 2023, and luckily my editor at Random House Studio (the wonderful Maria Modugno) loved the idea as much as I did.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

This one came together quickly, in terms of the text and sketches. I revised the text several times to make sure it was easy to read aloud. You’d think because there are so few words that it would be easy—but really, when there’s less text you have to make sure that what is there is as clear and strong as it can be. Paradoxically, simplicity requires great effort! We also went through many, many, MANY rounds of proofs though. The dark colors are difficult to reproduce on paper! The first rounds were far too dark—you could barely see the characters. After much trial and error, we ended up with a beautiful result. I’m so happy with how it turned out.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I was surprised to learn that many people don’t know much about possums! I’m familiar with them as they’re common in Southern California, and we used to see them in our yard and even in our garage snacking on cat food. They sometimes hang from their tails (not as often as in cartoons) and they DO really carry their babies on their backs! I don’t know of any other animal that does that. I received notes about whether these things were accurate or not.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope that readers will be engaged by the simplicity and easy reading of Whooo, and that they’ll return to it over and over at bedtime. It’s meant to be a fun, quick, melodious read. I hope other parents of twins will appreciate my twin-coded owls, too.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?