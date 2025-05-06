ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
The Craft

Every writer needs a little inspiration once in a while. For today’s prompt, write about someone learning a new craft.

Photo by Austin Ramsey on Unsplash

For today’s prompt, write about someone learning a new craft. Bonus points if it's not something that they can learn on their own!

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. 

Learn more about Moriah on her personal website.

