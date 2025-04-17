Writer’s Digest May/June 2025 Cover Reveal

No matter what they write, all writers will find themselves researching something at some point in their writing process. And, whether or not writers can identify what inspired their work, the idea had to come from somewhere! In this issue, paired with the ever-popular Writer’s Digest 101 Best Websites for Writers, you’ll find articles that will help you get inspired and find the resources to make that inspiration work for you.

Articles Include:

+ The WD Interview: Laurie Halse Anderson: The award-winning children’s and YA author talks with WD about the inspiration and research behind her newest middle-grade historical fiction novel, Rebellion 1776. By Amy Jones

+ The 27th Annual 101 Best Websites for Writers: This ever-popular feature showcases 101 reliable resources writers can use to learn more about the craft of writing, the business of publishing, where to find freelance gigs, and much more. By Amy Jones, Moriah Richard, and Michael Woodson

+ The Way We Were: How to use pop culture as an unexpected research vehicle. By Jeff Somers

+ Literary Legacy: Bestselling authors Brian Andrews, Jeffrey Wilson, Don Bentley, and Brian Freeman detail what writers need to know about writing estate novels. By Jessica Strawser

+ Comp Authors: With publishers discovering that “likes” don’t equal book sales and the increasing fragmentation of social media, fiction and nonfiction authors need a different kind of platform. By studying the activities, style, platforms, and audiences of the authors they’d like to be shelved next to, authors can discover how to build their own platforms. By Allison K Williams

+ From Traditional to Self-Published: Romance author and grand-prize winner of the 12th Annual WD Self-Published E-book Awards Lucy Day shares why she switched to self-publishing, what her biggest challenge is, and how confidence has played a role in her success. By Moriah Richard