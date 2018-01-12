Annual Writing Competition

$5,000 in cash

An interview with the author in Writer’s Digest

One on one attention from four editors or agents

A paid trip to the ever-popular Writer’s Digest Conference!

A one year subscription to Writer’s Digest Tutorials

The First place winner in each category will receive $1,000 in cash and $100 off a purchase from the Writer’s Digest Shop

The Second place winner in each category will receive $500 cash and $100 off a purchase from the Writer’s Digest Shop

The Third place winner in each category will receive $250 in cash and $100 off a purchase from the Writer’s Digest Shop

The Fourth place winner in each category will receive $100 in cash and $50 off a purchase from the Writer’s Digest Shop

The Fifth place winner in each category will receive $50 in cash and $50 off a purchase from the Writer’s Digest Shop

The Sixth through Tenth place winners in each category will receive $25 in cash

All top winners will also receive: