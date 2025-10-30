ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Managing Writer’s Block: How to Break Through With Positive Self-Talk and Affirmations

Deanna Martinez-Bey breaks down what frequently causes writer’s block and offers ways to break through to a more creative practice.

Deanna Martinez-Bey
Deanna Martinez-Bey

Writer's block happens to everyone. You sit down to write, but the words just won't come. Most of the time, it's not that you don't have ideas—it's that little voice in your head saying things like, "This isn't good enough" or "Why bother?" That negative self-talk can keep you stuck.

(7 Easy Ways to Stay Present and Boost Creativity.)

The good news? You can flip the script with positive affirmations.

Why Writer's Block Feels So Heavy

Writer's block usually comes from what's happening in your mind, not from a lack of talent. Common reasons include:

  • Doubting yourself and your abilities.
  • Wanting it perfect on the first try.
  • Worrying about what others will think.
  • Feeling tired or burned out.

When your thoughts spiral out of control, it's hard to create. But just as negative talk holds you back, positive talk can push you forward.

How Affirmations Help You Write Again

Affirmations are simple, powerful statements you repeat to yourself. They help replace negative thoughts with encouraging ones. By saying or writing them, you remind yourself that you're capable and creative.

Affirmations can:

  • Boost your confidence.
  • Help you relax about perfection.
  • Keep you consistent.
  • Build trust in your own writing process.

Affirmations to Try When You're Stuck

Here are some easy ones you can use anytime:

  • "My words matter."
  • "Every draft moves me forward."
  • "I am a writer, and writers write."
  • "It doesn't have to be perfect to be powerful."
  • "I trust the process."
  • "Ideas flow when I give myself space."
  • "My voice is important."
  • "I can start small and build from there."
  • "Writing is progress, not pressure."
  • "Tomorrow is another chance to keep going."

Tips for Using Affirmations

To really make affirmations work, try these steps:

  • Start your writing session with one or two affirmations.
  • Keep them visible. Write them on sticky notes, in your journal, or save them on your phone.
  • Repeat them daily. Even when writing feels easy, they help keep you grounded.
  • Pair them with action. Do a quick freewrite, jot down messy notes, or set a timer for 10 minutes of writing.

Writer's block doesn't mean you're not creative. It just means your inner critic got a little too loud. With positive self-talk and affirmations, you can quiet that voice and remind yourself why you love writing in the first place. The more you practice, the easier it becomes to break through the block and get back to telling your stories.

Deanna Martinez-Bey
Deanna Martinez-BeyAuthor

Deanna Martinez-Bey is an author, social media manager, copy editor, and freelance writer. With 18 published books under her belt and articles published in multiple magazines and online, Deanna surrounds herself with books and writing on many levels. She believes that people bond over good food and books! Follow her on Amazon: Amazon Author Page

