Listen Up! Leverage the Power of 8 Copy Amplifiers in Your Writing

A “copy amplifier” is boilerplate—a stock phrase or wording you tack on to the end or beginning of another sentence—either body copy, a subhead, or a headline—in your ad.

The amplifier increases the effect and emotional impact of the already strong claim that it precedes or follows.

Copy Amplifier Example 1:

>> After that, it’s too late.

Insert this copy amplifier after stating a deadline to intensify the urgency of the call to action:

Standard: "This offer expires tomorrow at midnight."

Better: "But I urge you to hurry. This offer expires tomorrow at midnight. After that, it’s too late."

Copy Amplifier Example 2:

>> Hint: it’s not what you think.

Further entices the prospect to continue reading by amplifying curiosity about the statement that precedes the amplifier.

Standard: "The one stock you must own now. (Hint: it’s not the one you think.)"

Copy Amplifier Example 3:

>> Satisfaction guaranteed—or your money back.

Following a benefit or claim with this particular amplifier makes the reader more confident in the benefit or claim of superiority that you say your product will deliver.

Use “guaranteed” if you will take pains to assure that your product will deliver the benefit you say it gives. If there is a money-back guarantee of satisfaction, add either “or your money back” or “or you pay us not a cent.”

You can also add the length of the guarantee to create a sense of urgency:

Standard: "Create your business plan in just 30 days—guaranteed or your money back."

Copy Amplifier Example 4:

>> Yes?

Inserting this in the copy after making a statement that seems correct and logical causes prospects to mentally answer the question in the affirmative, so they are in effect agreeing to your sales proposition or argument.

Standard: "If we can show you how our system can cut your energy bills in half, it would probably make good sense for you to at least see a short demo—yes?"

Copy Amplifier Example 5:

>> As crazy as that sounds.

Insert this phrase preceding a claim that sounds too good to be true but in fact is or could possibly be true.

Standard: "Crazy as it sounds, shares of this tiny R&D company, selling for $2.50 today, could be worth as much as $100 in the not-to-distant future."

Copy Amplifier Example 6:

>> Could this be?

Another phrase to be inserted before a claim that either sounds too incredible to be true or if stated plainly comes off a bit too braggy—to make it seem less boastful and disarm potential skepticism on the part of the reader.

Instead of: "The world’s most powerful antioxidant."

Write: "Could this be the most powerful antioxidant ever discovered by medical science?"

Copy Amplifier Example 7:

>> Ever again.

Emphasizes to the consumer just how strong, sincere, and lasting your promise of achieving change, improvement, or other positive benefits as a result of using the product really is.

Standard: "How never to give a boring speech—ever again."

Copy Amplifier Example 8:

>> Listen up!

When you are making a statement that is really important for the prospect to hear and pay attention to, precede it with this copy amplifier, which is a command. It works because people follow commands. So when you tell them to listen up, they will; pay attention also works.