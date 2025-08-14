Daphne Fama: On Pouring Your Blood, Heart, and Soul Into the Pages

Daphne Fama was born in the American South, embedded in its tight-knit Filipino community. When she’s not writing stories about monsters and the women who love them, she’s writing about video games. And when she’s not writing, she’s spending every minute adoring her partner and pup. Follow her on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

Daphne Fama | Photo by SudeepStudio.com

In this interview, Daphne discusses writing a love letter to Filipino history with her debut horror novel, House of Monstrous Women, finding a writing community, and more.

Name: Daphne Fama

Literary agent: Dorian Maffei

Book title: House of Monstrous Women

Publisher: Berkley

Release date: August 12, 2025

Genre/category: Horror

Elevator pitch: Mexican Gothic meets Hunger Games.

What prompted you to write this book?

I was in the limbo between waiting for my bar results and getting a job. I was at a loss for what to do and my partner urged me to write a book. From there, things spiraled as I quickly went from “I want to be a lawyer” to “the law means nothing to me, let me finish this book”.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The publication process took around three years. One year to write it and two years for the publishing process. In that time, House of Monstrous Women changed so much. I knew I wanted a horror novel with a female lead, a labyrinthian house, and messy family dynamics, but everything else was on the table. It was a year of great experimentation, and it helped me find the themes and style that really resonated with me.

Eventually, House of Monstrous Women became what it is today: a love letter to a moment of bravery in Filipino history, Filipino folklore, and my mother.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

House of Monstrous Women is my debut, so every step was a fresh experience. My first real lesson, which I’m sure many writers can relate to, was accepting rejection and critique. It takes courage and a pinch of delusion to throw your book out into the sea of public opinion. But learning how to accept both was instrumental, and I’m grateful for all of it.

The second surprise was just how long the publishing process takes! I was under the very naïve impression that once a contract was signed, it’d hit shelves in a year. I can look back and laugh at that now.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

There were so many surprises! I was surprised by the absolute rollercoaster of emotion writing a book would put me through. It was an empowering process that brought just as much doubt and stress into my life.

The second was just how many times I’d have to return to the drawing board. I had plenty of ideas, but not all of them were good.

But the best surprise was finding the writing community. The people I’ve met during this process have been amazing. They’ve picked me off the floor, helped celebrate the wins, and sometimes given me tough love. I can’t recommend finding one for yourself enough, whether it be in real life or online.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope readers will reach the last pages of House of Monstrous Women with a newfound love of Filipino folklore, a hope for a better future, and a desire to bring that future home with their own two hands.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Don’t be afraid to pour your blood, heart, and soul into the pages. Your brightest dreams, your dark secrets, your crippling insecurities. It’s the parts of you that you pour into the story that the world will resonate with.

