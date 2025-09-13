If you've read Writer's Digest magazine for any length of time, you will have seen cartoons and drawings by cartoonist Bob Eckstein. His "Worth 1000 Words" illustrations and back page "Before You Go" (co-created with Mark Shatz) column are always good for a laugh.

To celebrate the upcoming release of his newest book, Inspired by Cats: Writers and Their Mews(es), (written by Nava Atlas and illustrated by Bob Eckstein), we've partnered with Bob on a cartoon caption contest! Submit your best caption for the drawing below, and the editors of WD along with Bob will select one winner who will receive* a copy of Inspired by Cats.

To enter: Submit your caption in the comments below this post.

The contest closes in one week on Saturday, September 20.

The winning caption will be posted on the WD website on Friday, September 25.

Learn more about Inspired by Cats: Writers and Their Mews(es) by Nava Atlas and Bob Eckstein, which will be published on September 23, 2025.