Ania Ahlborn: Write the Book You’ve Been Searching For

Ania Ahlborn is the bestselling author of the horror works Brother, If You See Her, The Devil Crept In, Within These Walls, The Bird Eater, The Shuddering, The Neighbors, and Seed, the thrillers Good and Joyful Things and Dark Across the Bay, the novella collection Apart in the Dark, and the novellas Palmetto, I Call Upon Thee, and The Pretty Ones. Born in Ciechanow, Poland, she now lives with her family in North Carolina. Visit her at AniaAhlborn.com or follow the author on Facebook and Instagram.

Ania Ahlborn

In this interview, Ania discusses how the interplay of memory and imagination helped shape her new horror novel, The Unseen, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Ania Ahlborn

Literary agent: David Hale Smith @ Inkwell Management

Book title: The Unseen

Publisher: Gallery Books

Release date: August 19, 2025

Genre/category: Horror

Previous titles: Brother, Seed, The Shuddering, The Bird Eater, The Neighbors, and more.

Elevator pitch: The Unseen explores what happens when a broken family opens its doors to a child who doesn’t belong—one who may not even be real. It’s a chilling look at grief, motherhood, and the unseen forces that twist both.

Bookshop | Amazon

What prompted you to write this book?

Honestly? I write weird stuff—it’s just how my brain works. But The Unseen took shape somewhere between memory and imagination. I grew up in the deserts of New Mexico and spent a handful of summers at my cousin’s place in Roswell, catching horned toads and staring up at the night sky, wondering what the heck was out there. There was a lingering feeling that blended wonder and unease. I suppose I never quite got over it.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The Unseen took about two years—maybe two and a half. I wrote the first draft over the course of about a year, then spent another six months revising it. I already had an ongoing relationship with Gallery Books, and, luckily, they were just as excited about this story as I was, so I didn’t have the agonizing haul of finding a publisher.

As for whether the idea changed? Not really. The core of it—this eerie, reality-bending tale about grief and the unknowable was always there. We tweaked things in edits, added texture, and deepened some threads, but the spine of the story never shifted.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I’ve been really lucky to work with my editor, Ed Schlesinger—we just get each other, which means the process is usually smooth and low on surprises. With The Unseen, I did try something new by weaving in news reports throughout the story. I’d never used that kind of structure before, but it felt like the right fit for this one. It’s a little nod to Carrie, which has always stuck with me. Not so much a big learning moment, but a new trick I’m glad I tried.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

A good time. Or maybe a terrifying time disguised as a good read. I hope it unlocks a new fear—something subtle, the kind that lingers: that run-up-the-stairs-after-you-turn-off-the-lights, hope-nothing-grabs-your-ankle kind of feeling. But most of all, I just want to give readers a story that sticks with them.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?