3 Heart-Pumping Romantasy Writing Prompts for Writers

Romantasy is one of the fastest growing genres in publishing, and it’s easy to see why: An expert blending of adventurous fantasy worlds with emotionally compelling romantic narratives is bound to get a reader’s heart-pumping. I believe that writing a gripping romantasy should be just as fun as reading one.

I carried this philosophy with me as I came up with the prompts for my new book Write a Romantasy: 99 Prompts to Craft a Tale of Heart and Heroism. Whether you’re new to the genre or a Booktok obsessive, Write a Romantasy will help you discover the endless story possibilities of this bewitching genre.

Maybe you’re writing a story about a noble beast who’s secretly pining for a charismatic orc, but you’ve reached an impasse in your story. Or maybe you have an idea for an “enemies to lovers” story about a centaur and a changeling who hate each other but must unite to save the world, and you don’t know where to begin. Or maybe you have so many great ideas that you have trouble staying focused enough on one to craft a story from beginning to end.

Write a Romantasy! is the ultimate resource to inspire romantasy writers at any level of experience. You can use these prompts when you’re blocked, or they’re a great way to begin a writing session. Each prompt is divided into several sections: There’s a Scenario, Brainstorm questions, the Prompt itself, Optional Elements to Include, and suggestions for Fantasy Twists. I think of these prompts as a collection of mystery ingredients in a creative toolbox—you get to choose which parts to focus on, and everyone who uses a prompt will come up with wildly different stories.

I’ve crafted three original romantasy writing prompts for Writer’s Digest to give you a taste of what you’ll find in the book.

Prompt #1: FORCED PROXIMITY: “I Guess This Is Goodbye”

Scenario: Your protagonist is hiding in an underground bunker while a war (between nations or galaxies) rages aboveground. She has compassionately chosen to share this hiding space with a nemesis; even though she hates him, she doesn’t think he deserves to die.

Brainstorm: Come up with ten specific reasons these characters despise each other.

Write: Write a scene where your protagonist says goodbye to her nemesis, but after spending so much time together maybe she doesn’t hate him as much as she used to. Think about how she might show she cares for him.

Optional Elements to Include: A token of gratitude, a moment of emotional release, a confession.

Fantasy Twist: How might your scene change if one of these characters has the ability to read minds?

Prompt #2: STAR-CROSSED LOVERS: “You’re the Only Person I Trust”

Scenario: A seer has told your protagonist that her relationship is doomed. Their relationship has angered a powerful, malevolent being (anything from a God to a demon). If she doesn’t leave her lover immediately, there could be disastrous consequences for her entire community.

Brainstorm: Quickly map out the arc of their relationship up to this point. How strong is their love?

Write: Write a scene where your protagonist and her lover conspire to run away together.

Optional Elements to Include: An enchanted jewel, a tearful plea, a moment of yearning.

Fantasy Twist: What if your protagonist’s lover has been having visions of his own? How would the scene change if he secretly believes it’s safer for them to separate?

Prompt #3: SECRET ROYALTY: “It’s Better If You Don’t Know My Name”

Scenario: Your protagonist grew up in a faraway kingdom, but she’s left all that behind. Even though her family is searching for her, she will do anything to have a normal life.

Brainstorm: Why doesn’t your protagonist want to accept her destiny?

Write: Write a meet cute scene where a handsome stranger saves your protagonist’s life, and she playfully refuses to tell him who she is.

Optional Elements to Include: Tending to a wound, a wild fantastical animal, a hidden insignia.

Fantasy Twist: How hard is it for your protagonist to hide her identity? What if she has powers that she’s forced to suppress to hide who she really is?

*****

This is just a taste of the inspiration you’ll find in Write a Romantasy! 99 Prompts to Craft a Tale of Heart and Heroism. I’m a professional author, screenwriter, playwright, and teacher, and I inspire other writers with the prompts I post on TikTok at @YourDailyWritingPrompt. I’m thrilled to help launch you on your journey into romantasy. So, start writing!

