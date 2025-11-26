3 Anxiety-Inducing Dystopian Writing Prompts

In unprecedented times, life can feel increasingly dystopian whenever you look at the latest headlines. It’s easy to fall down the rabbit hole of bad news and feel creatively paralyzed. What’s the point of writing when it feels like the world is falling apart? But writing dystopian fiction gives you a chance to control the uncontrollable by channeling your anxieties and fears into compelling and exciting stories. My new book, Write a Dystopian Novel: 99 Writing Prompts to Craft a Tale of Ruin and Rebellion, can be your partner and muse in this process.

The best dystopian stories are cautionary tales that shine a light on the darkness. You might write about a Cog in the Machine who is slowly becoming radicalized and then steps up to lead an Underground Rebellion. Or you might write about a member of the Downtrodden Masses who refuses to lose her humanity, even though she knows Big Brother is Watching. Perhaps you want to write about a combustible Forbidden Love that’s at risk of being torn asunder in a False Utopia. By exposing the corruption of a fictional government, you give readers insight into the oppressive forces they deal with in real life every day. Dystopian fiction is a warning sign: You better not let things get this bad.

Write a Dystopian Novel will help you when you’re struggling with writer’s block, and it’s also a powerful tool to jumpstart a writing session and get your thoughts flowing. Every writing prompt begins with a Scenario (a potential set-up for a new scene or chapter), followed by Brainstorm questions (to help you understand your protagonist better), and then the writing prompt itself, along with Optional Elements to Include and Dystopian Twists.

To celebrate the release of Write a Dystopian Novel, I’ve crafted three original writing prompts exclusively for Writer’s Digest that will show you how the book works.

Prompt #1: BEHIND ENEMY LINES: “You Don’t Belong in Here”

Scenario: Your protagonist has a new job on the housekeeping staff for a government leader, but cleaning is the last thing on her mind: She is secretly part of an underground group of activists determined to take down this oppressive leader’s entire regime.

Brainstorm: How long has your protagonist been training for this moment? Has she ever taken on an undercover assignment, or is this her first?

Write: Write a scene where your protagonist gets caught sifting through files in the government leader’s home office. Can she use her wits to convince him that she isn’t snooping, or is she about to face major consequences for her rebellious actions?

Optional Elements to Include: A bloodthirsty guard dog, a locked door, an act of temptation.

Dystopian Twist: What if her boss threatens to report her to the authorities, unless she does something to prove her loyalty? In times like these, are even the most honest people corruptible when their life is on the line? Think about the worst things your protagonist might do to survive when she’s backed into a corner.

Prompt #2: COG IN THE MACHINE: “Didn’t You Ever Dream of More Than This?”

Scenario: Your protagonist works on an assembly line in a factory that manufactures robotics. He’s literally making bots that will one day replace him.

Brainstorm: How sentient are these bots? What are their weak spots? Do they feel emotion?

Write: Your protagonist tries not to dream about a better life. He secretly wants so much more, but it’s painful to think about what he’s missing. Write a scene where one of his loved ones (perhaps a parent or mentor) tries to convince him not to be a Cog in the Machine anymore. It’s time for him to wake up and join the cause!

Optional Elements to Include: A broken vehicle, a recorded conversation, a lie.

Dystopian Twist: What if one of these bots could make your protagonist forget he ever wanted a better life? When you become so deeply embedded in the machine, there comes a point where you don’t know what you’re missing. Think about what it would take for your protagonist to stop dreaming.

Prompt #3: CAPTOR TO LOVER: “I’ll Tell Them Who You Really Are”

Scenario: Your protagonist has been imprisoned for participating in an act of resistance against the corrupt government. He is thrown into solitary confinement, where he begins an emotional (and perhaps physical) affair with the guard who brings him food once a day. But is it all an act?

Brainstorm: Come up with five acts of resistance your protagonist got away with before he was arrested. What is his particular skill set? Can he use any of these skills to escape?

Write: Write a scene where your protagonist threatens to expose his lover if she doesn’t help him escape.

Optional Elements to Include: A forgotten key, a goodbye kiss, an explosion.

Dystopian Twist: Your protagonist might have true feelings for his captor, but love is less important than survival. Think about how his determination to escape twists his positive emotions into something as dark as the world he once resisted.

