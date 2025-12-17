Lauren Connolly: I Live To Make People Laugh With My Writing

Lauren Connolly is an award-winning author of contemporary and magical romance stories. She’s lived among mountains, next to lakes, and in imaginary worlds. Lauren can never seem to stay in one place for too long, but trust that wherever she’s residing there is a dog who thinks he’s a troll, twin cats hiding in the couch, and bookshelves bursting with stories written by the authors she loves. Follow her on Instagram.

Lauren Connolly | Photo by Sara Wooten, Evermore Photo Co

In this interview, Lauren discusses her real-life aviation experience helping inspire her new romance, Love in Plane Sight, the power imbalance for women in the field of aviation, and more.

Name: Lauren Connolly

Literary agent: Lesley Sabga, Seymour Literary Agency

Book title: Love in Plane Sight

Publisher: Berkley, Penguin Random House

Release date: Dec 16, 2025

Genre/category: Romance

Previous titles: PS: I Hate You, Rescue Me, Read Me, Claws & Crochet, Fire Magic & Ice Cream

Elevator pitch: When entering the male-dominated world of aviation, the last thing she wants is to be turned-on in the cockpit.

What prompted you to write this book?

I had been throwing around the idea of writing a romance about a pilot for a few years. My dad flies as a hobby, and he got his license the same day he met my mom. I always thought that was a romantic anecdote. Ever since I was a little kid, he's taken me up flying with him, and when I'm brainstorming books to write I'll often pluck a small detail from my real-life experience then build that out into a story. Plus, my dad has always been super supportive of my writing career, and I knew he'd get a kick out of helping me fact check the book.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Love in Plane Sight is the second book in a two-book contract I have with Berkley, and I pitched the idea for the book when we met to discuss a potential deal for my first book with them, PS: I Hate You. Berkley offered on both books in spring of 2023. We sold the books as proposals—a synopsis and roughly 3 chapters—and I wrote PS: I Hate You first, then wrote Love in Plane Sight spring of 2024 and had a finished draft to send in by August. Publication date is December 16, 2025, so it was a little over two and a half years between idea and publication, which actually seems a bit fast with how slow traditional publishing often moves.

The idea itself didn't change much with this book. I tend to be a plotter, and I had to turn a synopsis in to Berkley before I started writing. I kept pretty close to that original outline, just adding in more scenes and character building when the story needed more depth. This isn’t how it goes with every book I write, but it worked out for me in this case!

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

This is my second book releasing with a Big Five publisher, and I think the most jarring thing is having a lot of people read and love my first book with the publisher and now be expecting another book that makes them feel the same way the first did. I have over 20 self-published books, and for those I felt much less pressure. There’s a sort of freedom in self-publishing, especially when I set the expectation early on that I write wherever my mood takes me. But now on this bigger stage, it's as though the readers' voices are louder, and I'm trying not to let their expectations dictate how and what I write. Some of my books will be emotional roller coasters, and others will be lighthearted romps, and all of that's OK. But I’m definitely feeling a touch more anxiety as we approach publication day!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

While writing Love in Plane Sight I interviewed multiple female pilots, and though I knew there was a power imbalance for women in the field of aviation, it was still jarring to hear about their firsthand experiences. Yet even with the pushback they faced, they still maintained a love for flying and great pride in their accomplishments. Speaking to them was inspiring, and I sometimes forget how much it can help my process to leave my comfy writing cave and interact with the world.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I write romance novels because I love bringing two opposing characters together and forging a strong relationship between them. I hope readers who pick up my book enjoy that journey and turn the last page with a feeling of hope. I would also love if this book inspired more people to pursue their pilot’s license. My dad loves flying, and there are a lot more resources out there than people might think.

Oh, and banter! I live to make people laugh with my writing. Fingers crossed most readers find my books funny so I’m not just telling these jokes to myself.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?