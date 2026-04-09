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2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 9

Write a poem a day with poets from around the world for the 2026 April PAD Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a “(blank) But (blank)” poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For today's prompt, take the phrase "(blank) But (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Minivan But It Has Feelings," "Rabbit But Not a Bunny," "Upside But Not Down," and/or "In Florida But There's Snow." Write a poem but have fun with it.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a "Blank But Blank" Poem:

“Open but Shut,” by Robert Lee Brewer

Moriarty is so clever
that even Sherlock seems in shock
with how M. pulls every lever;
yeah, Moriarty's so clever,
but Sherlock really should sever
this "Napoleon of Crime" talk.
Sure, Moriarty's so clever
that even Sherlock seems in shock.

(Yes, I went triolet for the second day in a row, and it was a little choppy, but sometimes I'm just trying to write myself to another day; and that's OK.)

2026 April PAD Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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