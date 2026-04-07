2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 7

Once we get through today, we'll officially be one week into this challenge. And today's a special day, because it's our first Two-for-Tuesday prompt of the year. On these days, poets can choose to use one prompt to write their poem, write a poem for each prompt, and/or combine both prompts into one poem.

For the first Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a dawn poem and/or...

Write a dusk poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at a Dawn and/or Dusk Poem: