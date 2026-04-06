2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 6
Write a poem a day with poets from around the world for the 2026 April PAD Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a water poem.
Whew! We made it through our first weekend. I hope everyone's having a great start to the month.
For today's prompt, write a water poem. The poem could be about water itself or something related to water. Of course, water is an important feature on this planet, and it touches so many people and things...so there should be plenty of directions to take this one.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Play with poetic forms!
Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).
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Here’s my attempt at a Water Poem:
“Out Running,” by Robert Lee Brewer
And sometimes the storm rushes over me
when I least expect it, and I let it,
because I want to feel the rain touch my
skin and to splash through puddles and absorb
the weight of water, to feel it hold me
to the earth, to cleanse me, not of dirt, but
touch my soul and heal me; and, yes, the storm
with its lightning and thunder can frighten,
but also enlighten and lighten me,
fill me with so much unexpected life.