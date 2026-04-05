2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 5

For today's prompt, write a safety poem. There's bike safety, work safety, car safety, and so many other types of safety. But there are also safety locks, gun safeties, and safeties in American football...not to mention safety pins, safety vests, and safety glasses. Some people put safety first; others throw safety to the side. Heck, there's even "The Safety Dance."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at a Safety Poem: