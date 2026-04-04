2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 4

Welcome to the weekend, poetry friends! You know you're committed when you poem on Saturday (and hopefully Sunday).

For today's prompt, write a friend poem. Your poem could be about a friend, explore your behavior as a friend, or even question the entire enterprise of friendship. Of course, there are the friends you have today, but maybe you have old friends or "acquaintances" (who maybe don't rise to the standard of "friend"). And there's nothing wrong with looking at the friendships of other people, whether they're famous, infamous, or known only to your specific social circle. So get friendly with your poems today, whether your friends are real or imaginary.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Friend Poem: