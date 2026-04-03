2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 3

I've been doing this for a while now, and I've long felt that day 3 is one of the most consequential of the challenge. People who make it through the first three days tend to stick around the whole month; so let's make it happen.

For today's prompt, take the phrase "Open (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "Open Season," "Open Heart Surgery," "Open Your Eyes," and/or "Open Until Midnight." So keep your mind open and see what saunters in.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Open Blank Poem: