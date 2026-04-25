2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 25

You're here on a Saturday at the end of April to keep poeming. That's awesome; you're awesome; let's have some more fun.

For today's prompt, write a remix poem. Pick a poem you wrote earlier this month and re-create it in a new way. Maybe you take a sonnet and turn it into free verse, or a haiku. Maybe your free verse can be turned into a triolet or villanelle. Or you can mash up multiple poems into a new creation. Take some risks with this one.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at a Remix Poem:

“Openly Shut,” by Robert Lee Brewer



We woke up to the news

a storm fired up on the horizon.

After all this time,

I am an estranged pause

kissing the world with my eyes.



The child remembers the eternity

of birds soaring into the indigo sky,

because there's nothing else to do.

Let him return at a secret hour

as lovers set off into the mountains

searching high and looking both ways.



As the evening covers us and the storm

rushes over me on the wrong side

of hearing a howl or a yammer,

he looked up at the sky and opined,

"I want more than to be civil.

I think we all do."



There's nothing as sweet

or quickly taken for granted as

a voice beckoning all who wander near.

Somewhere somebody is speeding along,

and your suspect is from just down the road.