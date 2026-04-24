2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 24

Today is the final Friday (and weekend) of the month; so let's finish strong.

For today's prompt, write an unidentified poem. UFOs, cryptids, and other unexplained phenomenon immediately springs to mind. But there are also unidentified smells, tastes, and other sensory moments. Maybe an unidentified feeling or thought.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

*****

Here’s my attempt at an Unidentified Poem: