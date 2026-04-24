2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 24
Write a poem a day with poets from around the world for the 2026 April PAD Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a juxtaposition poem.
Today is the final Friday (and weekend) of the month; so let's finish strong.
For today's prompt, write an unidentified poem. UFOs, cryptids, and other unexplained phenomenon immediately springs to mind. But there are also unidentified smells, tastes, and other sensory moments. Maybe an unidentified feeling or thought.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Play with poetic forms!
Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).
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Here’s my attempt at an Unidentified Poem:
“dusk to dawn,” by Robert Lee Brewer
in the evening
we hear a howl
a cry or a yammer
perhaps a cackle
we hear it break
low & high & from
many directions
is it from one animal
person or thing
in pain or delight
we hear it awful
& happy to leave it
until the sun rises
in the morning