2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 23

We're almost there. Once we get through today's poem, we're but seven days (one week!) from the finish line. Let's keep breaking those lines.

For today's prompt, write a juxtaposition poem. Juxtaposition, of course, is when you bring together two or more ideas, elements, or creatures (including people) that are distinct on their own but when placed together can display their similarities and/or differences—or to just create an interesting effect. For instance, an astronaut walks into old timey, Western saloon; or a person feels hope juxtaposed against fear at the same time. Take a moment to consider possible juxtapositions and then write your poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at a Juxtaposition Poem: