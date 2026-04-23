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2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 23

Write a poem a day with poets from around the world for the 2026 April PAD Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a juxtaposition poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

We're almost there. Once we get through today's poem, we're but seven days (one week!) from the finish line. Let's keep breaking those lines.

For today's prompt, write a juxtaposition poem. Juxtaposition, of course, is when you bring together two or more ideas, elements, or creatures (including people) that are distinct on their own but when placed together can display their similarities and/or differences—or to just create an interesting effect. For instance, an astronaut walks into old timey, Western saloon; or a person feels hope juxtaposed against fear at the same time. Take a moment to consider possible juxtapositions and then write your poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Juxtaposition Poem:

“love & war,” by Robert Lee Brewer

of course
they go together
like peanut butter & jelly
or biscuits & gravy
but also
no

love & war
are opposing forces
like spiders & house flies
or hatfields & mccoys
because
well

of course
they go together
like two abstract thoughts
that don't go together at all
because they can be
anything & nothing
or whatever
we want

because
of course
all's fair in love & war
unless you're on the wrong side
of whatever's going wrong

2026 April PAD Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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