2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 22
Write a poem a day with poets from around the world for the 2026 April PAD Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a natural poem.
Happy Earth Day!
For today's prompt, write a natural poem. Natural what? Well, I'll let you decide where to take your natural born poeming today. Only rule: Have fun.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Play with poetic forms!
Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).
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Here’s my attempt at a Natural Poem:
“natural born worriers,” by Robert Lee Brewer
we woke up to the news
our scientists were missing
so we checked behind appliances
& looked under couch cushions
but they were nowhere to be found
when we eventually fell back asleep
they arrived with their theorems
beakers & scientific methods
wearing white lab coats
& showing us proofs
we didn't want to believe them
because the truth is scary
& sometimes boring but
once they went missing
we freaked out because
none of us know anything
about rockets or science
or saving the world