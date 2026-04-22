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2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 22

Write a poem a day with poets from around the world for the 2026 April PAD Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a natural poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Happy Earth Day!

For today's prompt, write a natural poem. Natural what? Well, I'll let you decide where to take your natural born poeming today. Only rule: Have fun.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Natural Poem:

“natural born worriers,” by Robert Lee Brewer

we woke up to the news
our scientists were missing
so we checked behind appliances
& looked under couch cushions
but they were nowhere to be found

when we eventually fell back asleep
they arrived with their theorems
beakers & scientific methods
wearing white lab coats
& showing us proofs

we didn't want to believe them
because the truth is scary
& sometimes boring but
once they went missing
we freaked out because

none of us know anything
about rockets or science
or saving the world

2026 April PAD Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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