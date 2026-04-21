2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 21

Once we get through today, we'll officially be three weeks into this challenge. And each week finishes up with a Two-for-Tuesday prompt this year.

For the third Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a high poem and/or...

Write a low poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at a High and/or Low Poem: