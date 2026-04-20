2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 20

Whew! When we get through today, we'll be two-thirds of the way through this challenge. Where is the time going? I don't know, but let's keep poeming.

For today's prompt, take the phrase "No (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "No Means No," "No Dogs Allowed," "No Shoes No Service," and/or "No Way Am I Going Downstairs to Check Out That Strange Noise By Myself."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at a No Blank Poem: