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2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 20

Write a poem a day with poets from around the world for the 2026 April PAD Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a “No (blank)” poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Whew! When we get through today, we'll be two-thirds of the way through this challenge. Where is the time going? I don't know, but let's keep poeming.

For today's prompt, take the phrase "No (blank)," replace the blank with a new word or phrase, make the new phrase the title of your poem, and then, write your poem. Possible titles might include: "No Means No," "No Dogs Allowed," "No Shoes No Service," and/or "No Way Am I Going Downstairs to Check Out That Strange Noise By Myself."

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a No Blank Poem:

“No Moons,” by Robert Lee Brewer

the madmen filter out the forest
& assemble in the town square

they request an ordinary heart
but there are none to be found

the women say they were stolen
with their children & the moons

the mayor tries to give a speech
but there are also no words

the madmen wild as lovers set
off into the mountains alone

they send along no letters &
are never heard from again

2026 April PAD Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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