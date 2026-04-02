2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 2

What a great first day of poeming! Before we jump into day 2, I just wanted to share that Matty Dalrymple recently interviewed me for her The Indy Author Podcast. You can view and listen to learn more about how I got started in poetry and other poetic topics here.

For today's prompt, write an express poem. There are at least a couple ways of coming at this one. There's express in the sense of expressing oneself, either in their fashion, habits, or art. But express can also refer to speed as in taking the expressway or an express lane. For me, I've provided this prompt for the express purpose of writing an express poem, but only you can decide how to express yourself.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at an Express Poem: