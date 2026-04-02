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2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 2

Write a poem a day with poets from around the world for the 2026 April PAD Challenge. For today’s prompt, write an express poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

What a great first day of poeming! Before we jump into day 2, I just wanted to share that Matty Dalrymple recently interviewed me for her The Indy Author Podcast. You can view and listen to learn more about how I got started in poetry and other poetic topics here.

For today's prompt, write an express poem. There are at least a couple ways of coming at this one. There's express in the sense of expressing oneself, either in their fashion, habits, or art. But express can also refer to speed as in taking the expressway or an express lane. For me, I've provided this prompt for the express purpose of writing an express poem, but only you can decide how to express yourself.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at an Express Poem:

“Rush Hour in the ATL,” by Robert Lee Brewer

Somewhere somebody
is surely speeding along
soaking up the sun—

but, for me, I wait
and wonder when I'll get to
inch forward again.

2026 April PAD Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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