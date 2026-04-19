2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 19

For today's prompt, write a family poem. Everyone has a family. Even if they don't like them...or know them. Some people do get along with and love their families; others have a more complicated relationship. Consider one of those relationships for your poem, or go big and break down an entire family tree (yours or someone else's). Or write a persona poem about a distant ancestor (or a future descendant). Have fun with it.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Family Poem: