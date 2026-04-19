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2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 19

Write a poem a day with poets from around the world for the 2026 April PAD Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a family poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For today's prompt, write a family poem. Everyone has a family. Even if they don't like them...or know them. Some people do get along with and love their families; others have a more complicated relationship. Consider one of those relationships for your poem, or go big and break down an entire family tree (yours or someone else's). Or write a persona poem about a distant ancestor (or a future descendant). Have fun with it.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Family Poem:

“My Family,” by Robert Lee Brewer

When I was young,
we were so close,
geographically speaking,
that we'd get together
every single chance
to play football
eat food and flip
through photo albums
to remember all
the other times
that we got together,
and honestly,
it was a chore and great
at the same time
to see everyone who
always had something
critical to say
or a joke at my expense,
but now we're spread thin
across the country
and we don't see each other
every single chance,
no football or food spreads,
no expensive jokes
or asking if someone's been
working hard or hardly working,
and I miss it;
I think we all do.

2026 April PAD Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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