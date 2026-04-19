2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 19
Write a poem a day with poets from around the world for the 2026 April PAD Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a family poem.
For today's prompt, write a family poem. Everyone has a family. Even if they don't like them...or know them. Some people do get along with and love their families; others have a more complicated relationship. Consider one of those relationships for your poem, or go big and break down an entire family tree (yours or someone else's). Or write a persona poem about a distant ancestor (or a future descendant). Have fun with it.
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.
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Play with poetic forms!
Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).
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Here’s my attempt at a Family Poem:
“My Family,” by Robert Lee Brewer
When I was young,
we were so close,
geographically speaking,
that we'd get together
every single chance
to play football
eat food and flip
through photo albums
to remember all
the other times
that we got together,
and honestly,
it was a chore and great
at the same time
to see everyone who
always had something
critical to say
or a joke at my expense,
but now we're spread thin
across the country
and we don't see each other
every single chance,
no football or food spreads,
no expensive jokes
or asking if someone's been
working hard or hardly working,
and I miss it;
I think we all do.