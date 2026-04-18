2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 18

I don't know how it is in your neck of the woods, but it's been pretty nice here in Georgia. So I've been getting out and walking quite a bit. It's been really nice for letting my mind (and body) wander; hope you can do some poetic wandering as well.

For today's prompt, write a reconsideration poem. For me, I think of a reconsideration poem as an "on the other hand" or "on second thought" type of poem. Like you had your initial consideration, and now, you're reconsidering it. But as always, feel encouraged to reconsider what I consider the scope of the prompt.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at a Reconsideration Poem: