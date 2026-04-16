2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 16

Whew! We made it through the first half of the challenge, which means we're on the "new" second half of the challenge, so...

For today's prompt, write a new poem. I know, I know; every poem is new. Yes, each one is new, but you can focus on new things, like new cars, new houses, new babies, new music crazes, new shoes, and/or new news (actually, forget about the new news). So, yes, write a new poem, but write it about something or someone new.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at a New Poem: