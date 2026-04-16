ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Writer's Digest May/June 2026 Cover Image
May/June 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 16

Write a poem a day with poets from around the world for the 2026 April PAD Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a new poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Whew! We made it through the first half of the challenge, which means we're on the "new" second half of the challenge, so...

For today's prompt, write a new poem. I know, I know; every poem is new. Yes, each one is new, but you can focus on new things, like new cars, new houses, new babies, new music crazes, new shoes, and/or new news (actually, forget about the new news). So, yes, write a new poem, but write it about something or someone new.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a New Poem:

“at the laundromat,” by Robert Lee Brewer

there's nothing as sweet
or quickly taken for granted
as a brand new appliance

2026 April PAD Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
Related Stories
April PAD Challenge
April PAD Challenge2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 15Robert Lee Brewer
April PAD Challenge
April PAD Challenge2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 14Robert Lee Brewer
April PAD Challenge
April PAD Challenge2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 13Robert Lee Brewer
April PAD Challenge
April PAD Challenge2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 12Robert Lee Brewer
April PAD Challenge
April PAD Challenge2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 11Robert Lee Brewer
April PAD Challenge
April PAD Challenge2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 10Robert Lee Brewer

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest