2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 14

Once we get through today, we'll officially be two weeks into this challenge. And each week finishes up with a Two-for-Tuesday prompt this year.

For the second Two-for-Tuesday prompt:

Write a poetic form poem and/or...

Write an anti-form poem.

And if you'd like another angle into this prompt, write a poem that considers form and/or structures; and/or the opposite of form and/or structures.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at a Form and/or Anti-Form Poem:

“moon joy,” by Robert Lee Brewer



forgive the lonely trespassers

but also the lovers

lounging in quiet meadows



i am every blade of grass

your naked foot presses firm

to the unmovable earth



i am an estranged pause

coveting your attention

beneath the solitary moon



i am a fool stranded

in the darkness of this landscape

wandering aimless as a ghost



even wild madmen fall in love

& maybe we fall deeper

than most ordinary men



we dissolve like stars

dissolve like fortune cookies & oranges

dissolve like the prayers of children