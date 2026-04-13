2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 13

Whew! Y'all are really knocking it out of the ballpark this month. Let's keep it going.

For today's prompt, write a problem poem. There are so many possible problems, large and small, that I probably don't even need to give examples. So I won't (not this time); hope that's not a problem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at a Problem Poem: