2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 1

Welcome to the 19th annual April Poem-A-Day Challenge! With everything going on in the world over which I have no control, I can't wait to get started on something that I can (sort of) control (or at least that's what I tell myself). But before we jump into today's prompt, I do want to let anyone who's wondering about the 2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge know that I'm still in the process of judging that and will share the results this month. Soooo...

For today's prompt, write a seed poem. So many plants start from a tiny seed and (hopefully) grow into something much more substantial, but there are also other ways to come at this prompt. Some people are considered good seeds...or bad seeds. Some run-down, disreputable places are labeled seedy. Many competitive tournaments are seeded. So take a moment to consider seeds and then write your poem.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

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Here’s my attempt at a Seed Poem: