2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 8

For today’s prompt, write a more poem. Do you want more of anything, whether that's more time to write, more cake, or more cowbell? Is it better to have more, or can less be just as good or better? I want to see more poems that explore more (or less) of the concept of more. More poems please.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them. If you have a wild idea, follow it.

Writer's Digest is celebrating our 20th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards with new categories and prizes. We’re looking for your best poems of 32 lines or fewer or un-published chapbooks 25 pages or fewer. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Win cash and an article about you in the July/August issue of Writer’s Digest.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

Here’s my attempt at a More Poem: