2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 7

For the 2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 7 is to write a dream poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

OK, we've made it a week (after finishing today's poem). This is a great start! But let's keep it going through the weekend.

For today’s prompt, write a dream poem. The poem could be dream-like, whether it's a nice dream or a nightmare. Or the poem could focus on some dream vacation you'd like to take, dream home to live in, or a dream for all of humanity. Then again, a poem that crushes a dream could work as well. If you can dream it, you can poem it.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them. If you have a wild idea, follow it.

Here’s my attempt at a Dream Poem:

“A Life Without Dreams”

I can't imagine a life without dreams,
without being chased over rooftops
and falling from great heights, having
conversations with old friends and
famous celebrities, achieving greatness,
losing teeth, trapped by fire, falling
in love (or, again, from great heights),
running in place, discussing my dreams
within my dreams with people long dead,
and yet, everything feels so real when
I wake up, as if I were living another life,
if only in dreams.

2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
