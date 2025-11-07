2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 7

OK, we've made it a week (after finishing today's poem). This is a great start! But let's keep it going through the weekend.

For today’s prompt, write a dream poem. The poem could be dream-like, whether it's a nice dream or a nightmare. Or the poem could focus on some dream vacation you'd like to take, dream home to live in, or a dream for all of humanity. Then again, a poem that crushes a dream could work as well. If you can dream it, you can poem it.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them. If you have a wild idea, follow it.

Here’s my attempt at a Dream Poem: