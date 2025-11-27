2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 27

Happy Thanksgiving! I know not everyone on here celebrates this day, but it's big for my family, as it's often one of the few times (and sometimes the only time) all year that we are ALL able to get together and get each other laughing so much that we can barely breathe (which is a good thing). I'm thankful for another year of us gathering together to poem, speaking of which...

For today’s prompt, write a nice poem. I mean, there have been a lot of really nice poems written this month already, but I'm thinking of nice as being the opposite of mean. Still, my interpretation doesn't matter, because you can take nice in whatever direction you'd like.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them. If you have a wild idea, follow it.

Here’s my attempt at a Nice Poem: