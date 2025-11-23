2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 23
For the 2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 23 is to write a response poem.
Sorry for the late prompt this morning (to all my early bird poets)! I slept through two alarms this morning, so I guess my body was telling me to rest up a little. So let's jump into it.
For today’s prompt, write a response poem. Originally, I was going to call this a rebuttal poem, which is still an optional (because a rebuttal is a type of response), but I didn't want to limit the prompt too much. Other responses could be positive, negative, or neutral...to people or other living creatures...or even to works of art (yes, ekphrastic poems).
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them. If you have a wild idea, follow it.
*****
*****
Here’s my attempt at a Response Poem:
"Social Media"
i open my feed & start to scroll
& feel compelled to like certain
images & posts by friends &
family before seeing stories
with links to disappear into &
consume & then i have feelings
i want to express one way or
another because i need to
respond to the world around me
or what am i doing here & what
is my meaning so i collect my
thoughts & hit send & get a few
likes & affirmations before the
debaters show up with their takes
& i get sucked into responding
to their responses & it blows up
into a whole thing with my blood
pressure rising until i delete it all
because i don't have the energy
to respond or the ability to not