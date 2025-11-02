2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 2

Wow! Great start to the month yesterday, but this is a daily poetry challenge...so let's keep it going.

For today’s prompt, write a fun poem. There are several ways to come at this one. For instance, write about something you have fun doing, whether that's a sport, hobby, or whatever. Or write about something others have fun doing that maybe you don't understand. However you do it, be sure to have fun with this one.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Fun Poem: