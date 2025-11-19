2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 19

For today's prompt, I actually solicited ideas from people on Facebook. My query was simple: "Do you have a favorite word (or a couple faves)? Share below." In fact, this is separate of the poetry prompt, but please feel encouraged to share some of your favorite words below. A few of mine included chifforobe, pantaloon, and plethora. But back to the actual prompt...

For today’s poetry prompt, use at least three of the following six words in your poem (or use all six for extra credit):

Bubble

Dandelion

Gibberish

Gnarled

Roiling

Squint

Thank you to the following Facebook folks for the recommended words: Tracie Neill (bubble); De Jackson (dandelion); Brandy Lynn (gibberish); Michelle Krause Hed (gnarled); Lauren Dixon (roiling); and Jane Shlensky (squint)

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

Here’s my attempt at a Six Words Poem: