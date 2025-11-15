2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 15
For the 2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 15 is to write a monster poem.
Well, here we are: Half-way today (once we write our poems, that is).
For today’s prompt, write a monster poem. Monsters can be cryptids, kaijus, or mad scientists (because who is the bigger monster in Frankenstein, the monster or the doctor who created the monster?). Of course, monsters can also be a next door neighbor, possessed car, or man-eating shark. Have fun creating your monstrous poems today!
Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them. If you have a wild idea, follow it.
Here’s my attempt at a Monster Poem:
“B-Movie Night”
Every Saturday night, we gather in the living room
and from a plastic cup choose a slip of paper with
the name of some random b-movie. Tonight, will it
be spiders, robots, or aliens? Maybe a killer tomato
or oozing blob. Often, bad production, worse acting,
but still it brings us together, and we find ways to
laugh our way through sound gaffs and dropped
plots, and we marvel at those unexpected moments
when a movie actually delights or surprises, and
it becomes a part of our everyday family language,
an inside joke that only we will ever understand.