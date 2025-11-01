2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

OK, I hope everyone got plenty of candy last night for Halloween, because we're all going to need plenty of energy to poem our way through November this year as we start the 2025 November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge. Per usual, it's free and anyone can jump in, play, and poem along (guidelines here). The goal is to write a poem each day in November and then assemble a chapbook! Sooo...

For today’s prompt, write an entrance poem. Entrance has a few possible meanings or interpretations. One way is to think of entrance as entering something (like the entrance to a building). But entrance could refer to delighting or beguiling someone. So choose your entrance wisely.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at an Entrance Poem:

“Ghosting”