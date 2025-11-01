ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 1

For the 2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 1 is to write an entrance poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

OK, I hope everyone got plenty of candy last night for Halloween, because we're all going to need plenty of energy to poem our way through November this year as we start the 2025 November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge. Per usual, it's free and anyone can jump in, play, and poem along (guidelines here). The goal is to write a poem each day in November and then assemble a chapbook! Sooo...

For today’s prompt, write an entrance poem. Entrance has a few possible meanings or interpretations. One way is to think of entrance as entering something (like the entrance to a building). But entrance could refer to delighting or beguiling someone. So choose your entrance wisely.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at an Entrance Poem:

“Ghosting”

Some people know how to make an entrance,
but I honestly prefer to fade in,
and other folks make dramatic exits
as I easily am sure to fade out.
If you see me at all, it is a gift,
for with my presence I am no spendthrift.

2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
