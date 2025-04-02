ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops

Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Your Story #136

Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard
Alexander Spatari via Getty Images

Prompt: Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 136."

No attachments, please. Include your name and mailing address. Entries without a name or mailing address will be disqualified.

Unfortunately, we cannot respond to every entry we receive due to volume. No confirmation emails will be sent out to confirm receipt of submission. But be assured all submissions received before the entry deadline are considered carefully.

Entry Deadline: June 23, 2025.

From The Magazineyour storyYour Story CompetitionYour Story contest
Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor

Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. 

Learn more about Moriah on her personal website.

Related Stories
John Kenney: Listen to Yourself and Trust Yourself
LiteraryJohn Kenney: Listen to Yourself and Trust YourselfRobert Lee Brewer
Authors Share Unforgettable Moments From Book Festivals, by Tracy Skochil (quote by Deborah J. Ledford)
Writing Habits and PracticesAuthors Share Unforgettable Moments From Book FestivalsTracy Skochil
Writing and Failure, by Joshua Gidding
Writing Habits and PracticesWriting and FailureJoshua Gidding
A close-up photograph of a single blade of green grass growing in sandy soil. The grass blade is thin and stands upright, with a slightly pointed tip. The sand is a light brown color and appears textured, with small grains visible. The background is blurred, creating a shallow depth of field and emphasizing the grass blade. The overall tone is minimalistic and serene.
Writing PromptsOne SproutMoriah Richard
Maggie Smith: Creativity Is Our Birthright As Human Beings
Creative Nonfiction WritingMaggie Smith: Creativity Is Our Birthright As Human BeingsRobert Lee Brewer
A graphic with a split design, featuring a woman on the left and a book cover on the right. On the left, a photo of a woman with dark hair and a polka-dot top is framed by a white border with abstract purple and white designs. The text "BREAKING OUT" is written in bold, stylized letters to her right, and "MYAH ARIEL" is written in smaller letters below. The Writer's Digest logo (WD) is in the bottom left corner. On the right, a book cover for "No Ordinary Love" by Myah Ariel is visible. The cover features a close-up portrait of a man and a woman, with the title "NO ORDINARY LOVE" written in large, stylized letters below them. At the top of the cover, it reads "AUTHOR OF WHEN I THINK OF YOU." The overall color palette is warm and vibrant.
InterviewsBreaking Out: Myah ArielMoriah Richard

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;